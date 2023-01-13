Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that all the security agencies are to create a very "secure grid in the coming days" in Jammu and Kashmir, which recently witnessed a fresh targeted firing-cum-IED explosion attacks within 24 hours in the Union Territory's Rajouri district village claiming seven lives that included two children.

Shah made the announcement while chairing a high-level security review meeting in Jammu on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister said, "within three months, the security grid in every area of Jammu would be made impenetrable by further strengthening it".

"I assure the citizens of Jammu that whatever may be the intention of the terrorist organizations, our security agencies will be ready to protect Jammu," said Shah while addressing a press briefing followed by the security meeting.

Shah further said, "A detailed meeting was held with security agencies in Jammu on all aspects of security and discussions were also held on creating a very secure grid in the coming days".

The Minister said that all the security agencies of the country are fully prepared and their morale is high with confidence to prevent such incidents.

The Union Home Minister said that support and information systems of terrorist groups were also discussed in detail during the meeting and all the agencies have assured to create of a complete 360-degree security mechanism.

Shah said that compared to the time when the menace of terrorism started in Jammu and Kashmir, there have been the least number of incidents and deaths in recent times.

The meeting was also attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, Financial Commissioner (ACS) Home, DGP Jammu and Kashmir, Commander, Northern Command, Army and Intelligence, and other senior officers of Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force among others.

Pointing two separate terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district occurred on January 1 evening and January 2 morning, Shah said the people responsible for these terrorist attacks will be brought to book at the earliest and will be dealt with severe punishment.

He said that National Investigation Agency and Jammu Police will jointly investigate the terrorist incidents that took place in these two days and this investigation will be done keeping together all the incidents that happened in the last one and a half years.

"My desire was to share the grief of victims' families of the Rajouri terror attacks, but I could not go there due to bad weather, I spoke to all the families over the phone and tried to join their grief," said Shah, who was on a day-long visit to Jammu.Shah said that the courage of all those victims' families is an example for the whole country, it is a big thing to maintain the morale of fighting hard even after such a big incident.

The Home Minister said that following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all security agencies are fighting a decisive battle against terrorism.

He said that the government led by Prime Minister Modi stands firmly with the families of the victims and is determined to help them.

Shah said that with full empathy, the affected families would be given benefits through various schemes of government, and along with this all possible help will be provided by the LG with relief measures under his authority.

Balraj Sharma, kin of Dangri attack victim, said that Amit Shah talked to members of bereaved families on phone and assured that culprits will be found and action will be taken.

"Home Minister had started from Delhi to be with us in our grief. But due to bad weather, he couldn't come to Rajouri from Jammu. He talked to members of bereaved families on phone and assured that culprits will be found and action will be taken," said Sharma. (ANI)

