New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): As Delhi is gearing up for polls, security has been beefed up along border areas. Security forces conducted vehicle checking along 11 border areas on Tuesday night, Joint CP Law and Order (L&O), Noida said.

The national capital will vote tomorrow for the Delhi Assembly polls.

Security forces carried out a flag march in the Shahpur Jat village under the PS Hauz Khas area.

DCP South, Ankit Chauhan said, "As there are less than 12 hours left in the polling for the Delhi Assembly election, we have intensified patrolling in the densely populated areas. We are conducting flag marches. We will not allow any nefarious element to disrupt polling. Border checking has been intensified to avoid illegal smuggling, illicit liquor and ban entry on muscle power. We are using Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), We are using local police and home guards."

"We have created social media cells. We monitor posts and respond immediately. We have seized cash of more than 1 crore from the South district, and we have seized a huge amount of illicit liquor. We have detected 2 commercial quantities of narcotics," he added.

Joint CP Law and Order (L&O), Noida Shiv Hari Meena said, "Tomorrow Delhi Assembly polls are to be held...there are 11 points of neighbouring border district where checking is being conducted. All the senior officers are also present. This is a joint checking with the Delhi Police."

Earlier Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz urged all eligible voters to participate in large numbers on polling day, February 5th. Emphasizing voting as a fundamental civic duty, she encouraged every voter to exercise their franchise and be part of this grand celebration of democracy.

"On the day of voting, February 5th, I urge all voters in Delhi to come out in large numbers and cast their vote. It is our foremost responsibility as citizens to participate in this democratic process," said CEO R Alice Vaz.

R Alice Vaz emphasised the significance of voter participation from all demographics, including first-time voters, women, men, the elderly, youth, the third-gender community, and disabled individuals.

"I hope that all voters in Delhi, regardless of their background, come together to set a new record for voter turnout. Let's show the nation that the capital city leads by example in democratic participation," she stated. (ANI)

