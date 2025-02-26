Assam (Dispur) [India], February 26 (ANI): In a coordinated effort to curb illegal arms possession, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, under the aegis of the Spear Corps, along with Manipur Police and the state administration, facilitated the surrender of 48 weapons in Manipur on February 25.

The surrendered arms were recovered from various locations across the valley and hill districts, including Imphal West, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.

According to officials, the surrendered weapons included 12 Carbine Machine Guns (CMG), eight 7.62 mm SLR, one AK 47 rifle, one INSAS LMG, six .303 rifles, four 12-bore single-barrel Rifles, one Single-Barrel Rifle, two country-made Rifles, six improvised/country-made mortars, one Under-Barrel Grenade launcher (UBGL) Gun, one revolver, one pistol, four rockets, ammunition, and war-like stores.

Meanwhile, Earlier in the day, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and joint efforts in public awareness by District Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF, people in Manipur have begun surrendering illegally held weapons.

On Tuesday, a total of 87 weapons were surrendered by the public to the following places Churachandpur, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Jiribam and Imphal West Districts.

Additionally, the security forces conducted search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

According to a police station, one pompi with 10 ft in length (likely 84mm), another pompi (likely 51mm improvised Mortar), three pompi bombs (destroyed in situ) and three IEDs (approx 5.5 kg) with detonator (destroyed in situ) were recovered from the general area of H. Monjang village under MRH police station in Tengnoupal District.

According to a release by the Ministry of Defense, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, visited Manipur on Monday and Tuesday to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB) and insights into the status of ongoing border infrastructure developments in the state.(ANI)

