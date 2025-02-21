Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 21 (ANI): In a series of joint intelligence-based operations in several districts of Manipur between February 19-20, Assam Rifles and Indian Army formations under Spear Corps apprehended 16 cadres and recovered 23 weapons in the hill and valley areas in the state.

According to a release, the operations were conducted in the Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Jiribam, and Kakching districts of Manipur.

On receipt of information of the presence of cadres in general area Pheidinga, Imphal West district and general area Bhumpa Khulen in Thoubal district, Indian Army and Manipur Police launched an area domination patrol on February 19 and apprehended three individuals, who on initial questioning, confirmed that was a cadre of KCP (PWG). One AK series weapon, one INSAS, one Sniper, and one 12-bore weapon and war-like stores were also recovered, the release said.

A major success was achieved when the Indian Army and Manipur Police, on receipt of input of the presence of cadres, launched a cordon and search operation on February 20 in the general area Moirang in Bishnupur district, Manipur and apprehended 13 cadres with ammunition and war-like stores. On questioning, the cadres expressed their allegiance to Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL).

As per the release, in the Imphal West district of Manipur, acting on specific intelligence of the presence of arms and ammunition in the general area of Sangaisabi, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a search operation on February 20 and recovered one Rifle, one Sniper Rifle, two 9mm Pistols, one Single-Bore Barrel Gun (SBBL), grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores.

On the same day in Jiribam district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched an intelligence-based operation and recovered one AK 47, two improvised mortars (Pompi), one bolt operating rifle, pistol, grenades, explosives, ammunition and war-like stores. Similarly, in the Tengnoupal district on February 20, an operation launched by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in the general area of Rangkep Lok resulted in the recovery of four bolt action rifles, three single-bore rifles, ammunition and war-like stores. An intelligence-based operation in the general area of Singtom, in the Kakching district, resulted in the recovery of one Self-loading Rifle (SLR) and one Single Barrel Rifle.

The apprehended persons, along with the recovered items, have been handed over to Manipur Police. (ANI)

