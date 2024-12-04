Srinagar, Dec 4 (PTI) Security forces continued their search for militants in the Dachigam forest here on Wednesday, a day after a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in an encounter in the area, officials said.

According to officials, the security forces halted their search on Tuesday night but maintained a tight cordon in the area. The search for militants in the vast mountainous and forest area of Dachigam resumed in the morning, they said.

Also Read | ISRO PROBA-3 Mission Launch Delayed: Indian Space Agency Reschedules Launch of PSLV-C59 After Detecting 'Anomaly'.

"The search operation in the upper reaches of Dachigam continued on Wednesday and the security forces are conducting extensive searches in the area," an official said.

LeT terrorist Junaid Ahmed Bhat was killed in the encounter with security forces on Tuesday. The category "A" terrorist was involved in the October 20 attack near a tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal in which a local doctor and six non-local labourers were killed.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Swearing-In Ceremony: State Governor CP Radhakrishnan Invites Devendra Fadnavis To Form Govt, Oath-Taking Ceremony on December 5 in Presence of PM Narendra Modi.

Dachigam, a national park located in the Zabarwan range of the Himalayas, reaches the districts of Pulwama and Ganderbal on either side and covers an area of about 141 square kilometres.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)