Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): In view of Alvida Juma, the last Friday of Ramzan, security has been significantly increased across Uttar Pradesh, police officials said.

Giving details of the security arrangement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Bharti outlined the security measures, mentioning that Quick Reaction Teams (QRT), along with Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

"The entire city has been divided into sectors and zones in view of the Alvida prayers. QRT teams have been deployed in sensitive areas. PAC and RAF are also being stationed. Surveillance is being conducted using drones. Foot patrols are being carried out," DCP Bharti told ANI.

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Babloo Kumar, added that over 1000 police personnel and nine companies of PAC have been deployed in Lucknow for security. He further mentioned that monitoring will be done through CCTV cameras and drones.

"Proper security and traffic arrangements have been made in Lucknow in view of Alvida Namaz. More than 1000 police personnel and nine companies of PAC have been deployed in the district. Proper traffic diversions have been made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Police officials also held peace committee meetings with the religious leaders and also appealed to offer namaz in their religious places. Monitoring will be done through CCTV cameras and drones," Joint CP Law Kumar said.

Alvida Juma, which falls on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan, holds special religious significance for Muslims.

Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar that falls in the ninth month of the Hijri (the Islamic lunar calendar). During this holy period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, a practice called Roza, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, signifying values of devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual contemplation. In 2025, Ramadan commenced on March 2 (Sunday) after the sighting of the crescent moon on Saturday.

Ramzan is marked by the breaking of the dawn-to-dusk fast, called the 'Iftar'. This annual observance lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next, after which the festival of Eid begins with full fervour. (ANI)

