Jumu’atul-Wida 2025 is on March 28. Also known as Jumat-Ul-Vida or Alvida Jumma, this annual celebration marks the last Friday during the holy month of Ramadan and is considered to be one of the most auspicious days of the month. Observing Roza on Jumma tul Wida is believed to be immensely significant to bring immense good luck and peace. As we celebrate Jumu’atul-Wida 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Jumu’atul-Wida and its significance.

Jumu’atul-Wida 2025 Date

Jumu’atul-Wida 2025 is on March 28. It is the last Friday prayer or Jumu’ah; Wida means end referring to the end of Ramadan. The celebration is a way for Muslims who observe Roza to bid adieu to this holy month and seek the blessings of Allah and it is believed that prayers made on this day will be answered. Laylatul Qadr 2025 Date in India: When Is Laylat al-Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr? What Is Its Historical and Spritual Significance?

Jumu’atul-Wida Significance

The celebration of Alvida Jumma is considered one of the five holiest days for Muslims and is the holiest sabbath in Islam. Observing Roza on the occasion of Jumma tul Wida is believed to be extremely auspicious. People often perform Zakat (charity) on this day. Throughout the day of Jumu’atul-Wida, people often recite the Quran and offer their prayers together with the community.

While the last 10 days of Ramadan are considered to be extremely auspicious, some days have extra significance. Jumu’atul-Wida is one such observance that hints towards the fact that Ramadan is almost coming to an end. The conclusion of Ramadan is marked by the celebration of Eid ul-Fitr or Badi Eid.

