West Tripura (Tripura) [India], January 2 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tripura on January 4, security has tightened at the India-Bangladesh border in the state with additional deployment of Border Security Force (BSF).

Speaking to ANI, BSF Commandant Ratnesh Kumar, 120 battalions said, "Whenever there's VVIP movement, alertness is increased to ensure that there is no untoward incident. Patrolling has also increased in the areas."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura on January 4 to inaugurate the new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, official sources said.

Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also said that the Prime Minister will address a public gathering at Swami Vivekananda Stadium in Agartala.

With the inauguration of the new terminal building, the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport is about to introduce itself to the list of international airports. (ANI)

