Prayagraj, Mar 5 (PTI) Swami Keshavdas Maharaj, the head priest of Yogashram Bihalangini in Guwahati, has made preparations to deliver water from the Triveni Sangam to devotees in all the states in the Northeast.

Keshavdas Maharaj's disciple Mahendra told PTI that two tankers with a combined capacity of 70,000 litres were filled with Sangam water on Wednesday evening and sent to Guwahati.

The tankers will reach Guwahati in three-four days, where Sangam water will be filled in small containers and distributed among devotees in different states of the region with the help of the Vishva Hindu Parishad workers, Mahendra said, adding that the tankers were rented from oil companies.

For the first time, a camp representing the Northeast was set up at the Maha Kumbh named 'Pragjyotishpur', where a large number of devotees from the region put up for taking a holy dip in the Sangam.

