Bengaluru, Mar 27 (PTI) Seizures in Karnataka on Wednesday crossed the Rs 50 crore mark since the model code of conduct came into effect on March 16, according to the Election Commission.

Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May seven for its 28 constituencies.

Since March 16 till date, seizures worth Rs 55.76 crore have been made by the Election Commission in Karnataka in coordination with its enforcement teams comprising flying squads, police and static surveillance team, the EC officials said.

According to a statement issued by the office of Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized Rs 19.69 crore cash, Rs 65.43 lakh freebies, 8.39 lakh litres of liquor worth over Rs 26.19 crore, 133.68 kg narcotic substances worth over Rs 88 lakh, 9.74 kg gold worth over Rs 5.46 crore, 55.75 kg silver worth over Rs 26 lakh and 21.17 carat diamonds worth Rs 9 lakh among others.

They have also registered 847 FIRs with regard to seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies while 92,664 arms have been deposited, 875 arms were impounded, 15 arms licences have been cancelled, 7,522 cases were booked under preventive sections of CrPC, out of which 7,438 persons were bounded over.

The Excise Department has booked 848 heinous cases, 706 cases for breach of licence conditions, 44 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and 3,013 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 and also 492 different types of vehicles have been seized.

The flying squad team has seized over Rs 56 lakh cash in Sravanabelagola, Hassan Parliamentary constituency while the static surveillance team has seized over Rs 20 lakh cash in Pillekeranahalli checkpost in Chitradurga constituency while it seized ornaments -- gold, silver and diamond of value Rs 4.21 crore in MC Halli checkpost in Chikmagalur LS constituency, it added.

