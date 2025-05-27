New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): In an extraordinary act of maternal love, a 60-year-old mother has given her son the gift of life for the second time at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi.

The remarkable story began in 2015 when she donated a portion of her liver to her son, born in 1997, who was diagnosed with a life-threatening liver ailment.

Also Read | HAL Shifting Row: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Says State Government Will Not Allow Shifting of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Out of Bengaluru Amid Chandrababu Naidu's Relocation Push.

Nearly a decade later, her son developed kidney failure, and she selflessly offered to donate one of her kidneys. She was declared fit even after her earlier liver donation, and was cleared to donate one of her kidneys.

The renal transplant team at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi, led by Dr Abhiyutthan Singh Jadaon, performed a highly complex laparoscopic donor nephrectomy, overcoming challenges due to the mother's previous major surgery.

Also Read | Majiwada Flyover Night Closure: TMC Issues Traffic Restrictions From May 28-31, Check Alternate Routes Here.

The recipient's transplant was handled by a skilled team of nephrologists under the leadership of Dr RP Mathur, navigating critical immunological hurdles.

The transplant was successful, and the son was discharged after a 10-day recovery period. This extraordinary act of love and sacrifice has given him a new lease on life, thanks to his mother's unwavering devotion.

In a separate incident earlier this month on May 4, a 20-year-old driver's wife chose to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead following a tragic accident.

Banoth Ramana, a resident of Warangal district in Telangana, got into an accident when a tractor suddenly collided with his two-wheeler on April 27 last month. His family rushed him to a private hospital in Hyderabad.At 9:05 PM on May 1, Ramana was declared brain dead.

Ramana's wife, Kalyani, chose to donate his organs, which have given six patients a second chance at life. According to an official associated with Jeevandan, Telangana initiative, the donated organs include two kidneys, a liver, a heart, and two corneas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)