New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday accused the Congress party of insulting the Armed Forces and supporting Pakistan's narrative just to oppose the BJP.

Speaking to ANI, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Congress is the biggest supplier, spreader and cultivator of fake news...Congress relishes in descending into 'Bharat virodh' just because it does 'BJP virodh'... "

Also Read | Hindi Not Mandatory As 3rd Language in Marathi and English Medium Schools, Students Can Opt for Another Language if 20 or More Choose: Maharashtra Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse.

He said Congress spreads fake news and puts party and family interests above the nation. He also asked if Congress would apologise to the armed forces for playing 'sasti rajneeti' (cheap politics) after Operation Sindoor.

"Congress continued to paddle lies even when their MPs Salman Khurshid, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor told them not to do so... When Pakistan got the beating of its lifetime and was globally isolated, then why was the Congress party giving the handle to Pakistan and undermining the morale of our forces...'Sena ka apman, Pakistan ka gungan' seems to have become 'Congress ki only pehchaan'. Will they apologise to our armed forces and the country for playing 'sasti rajneeti'? or 'videsh rajneeti'... The Congress party puts family and party interests above national interest," said Poonawalla.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Youth Lynched by Local People in Bankura for Rape and Murder of 8-Years Old Girl.

Earlier today, criticising PM Narendra Modi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stressed that India has received "triple jhatka" in foreign policy and diplomacy.

Addressing the issue of PM Modi and US President Donald Trump's telephonic conversation, Ramesh asserted that Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose "provocative, incendiary, inflammatory" comments are directly linked to the Pahalgam terror attacks, has been invited for a one-on-one special lunch with President Trump.

Jairam Ramesh said that it is a "setback" for Indian diplomacy and the government is "quiet" over the issue.

"Understand the 'triple jhatka' that the Indian foreign policy and diplomacy has received. Today, Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose provocative, incendiary, and inflammatory comments are directly linked to the Pahalgam terror attacks. He is today invited for a one-on-one special lunch with President Trump. This is a setback for Indian diplomacy. We are quiet about it, we have not objected to it", Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

The Congress leader said that Michael Kurilla, who is the US Central Command Head, hailed Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner", despite India considering them as a "phenomenal perpetrator".

"Second, General Michael Kurilla, who is the Head of the US Central Command, says that Pakistan is a phenomenal partner in counter-terrorism. We are saying Pakistan is a phenomenal perpetrator...Third, from May 10 onwards, 14 times President Trump has been claiming that he mediated a ceasefire, he used trade as an instrument, he put Pakistan and India together", Jairam Ramesh added.

Reiterating the opposition's demand for a special Parliament session, Jairam Ramesh said that whatever Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri read out regarding the 35-minute telephone conversation between PM Modi and President Trump, the Prime Minister should say the same things in Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, which took place in Canada. During the conversation, which lasted over half an hour, PM Modi briefed the US President about India's Operation Sindoor and firmly conveyed the message that India has never accepted and will never accept mediation on the issues with Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)