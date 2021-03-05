Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote on Friday moved a private member's resolution in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, pitching for singing of national song 'Vande Mataram' at the start of events of Central and state governments.

Raote noted that only the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' is sung during government events.

The Sena MLC urged the state government to take up the issue with the Centre seeking that 'Vande Mataram' be sung at the start of government events and 'Jana Gana Mana' at the end of the them.

State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray who was present in the House said the state government will follow up on his demand (since the issue falls under the Centre's purview) and asked Raote to withdraw the resolution.

Accordingly, the resolution was withdrawn.

