Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking action on the contents of a book for Second-Year BSc students that has "derogatory" remarks against women.

Also Read | Medical Education System in India; Reforms & the Way Forward.

In her letter, Chaturvedi said 'Textbook of Sociology for Nurses', authored by TK Indrani, lays down “merits and advantages” of the dowry system.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022: Hindu Organisations Plan To Broadcast ‘Om Namah Shivay’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Slogans During Azaan in Karnataka.

She said one of the so-called advantages of the dowry system, as written in the book, states, "Because of the burden of dowry, many parents have started educating their girls. When the girls are educated or even employed, the demand for dowry will be less. This is an indirect advantage."

As per the book, "ugly girls can be married off with attractive dowry with well or ugly looking boys".

"It is appalling how such derogatory and problematic texts remain in circulation. That a textbook elaborating the merits of dowry can actually exist in our curriculum is a shame for the nation and its Constitution,” she said in the letter.

"It is extremely unfortunate we have such outdated ideas prevailing despite dowry being a criminal act. It is more concerning that students are being exposed to such regressive content and no action has been taken so far,” she added.

She said the circulation of such "regressive textbooks" should be immediately stopped and taken off the curriculum, and strict measures must be taken to ensure such anti-women content is neither taught or promoted in the future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)