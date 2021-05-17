Jammu, May 17 (PTI) Amid concern over the spike in mortality among the coronavirus-infected patients in Jammu region, authorities on Monday directed the Government Medical College to ensure supervision of patients by senior faculty members for their better treatment.

Health Department Financial Commissioner Atal Dulloo gave the directions in a letter to GMC Jammu Principal Shashi Sudhan Sharma, a day after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha paid a visit to the premier institute and reviewed the COVID management measures being undertaken by the hospital administration.

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded the highest single-day spike of 73 coronavirus fatalities, taking the toll to 3,222, while 3,344 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,47,952. Among the 73 deaths, Jammu division accounted for 54 deaths.

"As you are aware that mortality rate in COVID positive patients has increased and there is need for reducing the, same which requires immediate corrective measures," Dulloo said in his letter to the GMC principal.

"It is desirable that the senior faculty members of the concerned departments of your institution be directed to increase their presence by making frequent rounds of wards, where the COVID positive patients are admitted, so that such patients are properly looked after and treated, which will help us in reducing the mortality also."

During his visit to GMC Jammu on Sunday, the Lt governor had directed for hiring additional paramedical staff, besides rational utilisation of existing resources to ensure effective patient care management.

