New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) India's point-person on Afghanistan J P Singh held talks with Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed issues relating to security, trade and ways to counter narcotics, an Afghan statement said on Thursday.

Singh said India is interested in expanding economic cooperations with Afghanistan and enhancing trade through Chabahar port, it added.

The readout did not mention the venue of the meeting, but it is understood that the talks were held in Kabul.

Extending gratitude to India for its humanitarian assistance, Muttaqi said that Kabul wants to strengthen political and economic relations with India, the readout said.

Muttaqi called for facilitating issuance of visa by India for Afghan businessmen, patients and students, it further said.

Singh is a senior diplomat helming the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul, besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power in August 2021 following concerns over their security.

