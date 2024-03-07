New Delhi, March 7: In a big push to the vision of 'Making AI in India' and 'Making AI Work for India', the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the comprehensive national-level IndiaAI Mission with a budget outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore.

The IndiaAI Mission will establish a comprehensive ecosystem catalysing AI innovation through strategic programmes and partnerships across the public and private sectors. National Creators Award Is a Celebration of Innovation, Creativity and Remarkable Spirit of Creator’s Community, Says PM Narendra Modi.

By democratising computing access, improving data quality, developing indigenous AI capabilities, attracting top AI talent, enabling industry collaboration, providing startup risk capital, ensuring socially impactful AI projects, and bolstering ethical AI, it will drive responsible, inclusive growth of India's AI ecosystem. The Mission will be implemented by 'IndiaAI' Independent Business Division (IBD) under Digital India Corporation (DIC). PM Narendra Modi to Present First Ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on March 8.

The approved IndiaAI Mission will propel innovation and build domestic capacities to ensure the tech sovereignty of the country, an official said. It will also create highly skilled employment opportunities to harness the demographic dividend of the country.

