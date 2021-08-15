Chandigarh, Aug 15 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Prashanta Kumar Agrawal will be the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana, according to an order issued on Sunday.

"On the consideration of the panel received from the Union Public Service Commission, the Governor of Haryana is pleased to appoint Prashanta Kumar Agrawal as Director General of Police, Haryana. His term shall be for a period of two years from the date of his assumption of office," according to the order.

The order has been issued by Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) empanelled three IPS officers -- 1988-batch officer Agrawal, 1989-batch officer Muhammad Akil and 1989-batch officer Ramesh Chandra Mishra -- from a panel communicated by the state government.

Agarwal who was holding the post of Director General (Vigilance Bureau) was the senior-most of the three.

The state government had initiated the process of appointing new DGP after incumbent Manoj Yadava sought premature repatriation to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) citing "career considerations and family requirements".

