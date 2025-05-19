New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice B R Gavai on Saturday addressed a felicitation event organised by the Bar Council of India (BCI), where he spoke about the important responsibility of judges to understand and respond to the realities of society.

The event was held to honour Justice Gavai following his recent appointment as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

Congress leader Udit Raj criticised the absence of senior state officials at the felicitation event, calling it an insult to CJI Gavai and a Dalit holding a top constitutional post.

Speaking to ANI, Udit Raj said, "The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa organised a felicitation event for CJI Gavai, who is from Maharashtra. It was his first visit after becoming the Chief Justice of India, but the Chief Secretary and DGP were not present. This is a serious breach of protocol. Gavai always speaks about the Constitution, which has three pillars -- the legislature, executive and judiciary -- and the judiciary is led by the Chief Justice. The absence of these top officials is an insult to a Dalit holding such a high post. BJP cannot support Dalits. Modi ji and the Chief Minister should apologise to the people of the country."

He added, "CJI Gavai may not have taken it seriously, but we do. This is an insult to the Constitution and to a Dalit. BJP is the B-team when it comes to Dalit issues. They cannot tolerate a Dalit in such a top position."

He demanded action against the officials, saying, "The DG Police and Chief Secretary should be removed from their posts for not attending the CJI's event."

Earlier speaking at the Bar Council of India (BCI) felicitation event on May 17, Justice B R Gavai delivered a compelling address, emphasising the crucial role of judges in understanding and responding to societal realities.

Justice Gavai firmly stated that today's judiciary cannot afford to view legal matters in strict black-and-white terms while ignoring the complexities of human experiences.

CJI Gavai recalled his initial hesitation in accepting the judgeship as his father had told him that continuing as a lawyer would bring financial prosperity, but also underscored that serving as a judge in a constitutional court would allow him to carry forward Dr B R Ambedkar's vision of social and economic justice.

The CJI stressed that isolation is not an effective approach for those in the judiciary, dismissing the notion that Supreme Court judges should refrain from engaging with people. (ANI)

