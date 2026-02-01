Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Several senior leaders of the YSR Congress Party on Sunday visited the family of former minister Ambati Rambabu in a show of solidarity following reports of vandalism at his residence. Led by State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and several former ministers, the leaders arrived to console family members and assess the damage from the recent incident.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, police tightened security at the residence of former minister and YSRCP Guntur district in-charge Ambati Rambabu after alleged vandalism by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists.

A large number of TDP activists had gathered outside Ambati Rambabu's house on Saturday night. The group allegedly damaged his residence and office, vandalised vehicles parked on the premises, and set some of them on fire.

Following the incident, police increased security in the area to prevent further incidents. Acting on the directions of Guntur District Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, additional police personnel have been deployed at Ambati Rambabu's residence and office located in the Vikas Nagar area.

Rambabu was arrested at his residence a day earlier, after police surrounded the area, took him into custody, and escorted him in a police van, according to the Guntur West DSP.

The protest was launched in response to alleged abusive remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attributed to Ambati Rambabu. TDP workers demanded that Ambati Rambabu tender an immediate public apology, warning that failure to do so would prompt them to urge the police to file a formal case against him for the alleged abuse.

Denouncing the incident, YSRCP National Spokesperson Margani Bharat questioned the poor state of law and order in the state. He alleged that a TDP MLA claimed to have gone to attack Rambabu at his residence. Bharat further demanded that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah take action against the alleged brutality against the opposition leaders in the state.

"This exposes the failure of law and order in the state. It was a deliberate attempt in which thousands of TDP hooligans went and attacked the YSRCP leader's house. The high drama continued for nearly 5 hours, in which the police were merely the spectators. The mob went with a sitting MLA, and she revealed that they had gone to attack him. This demonstrates the government's arrogance. The government has failed to protect law and order. We condemned it. How about the common public's protection. Several leaders also went to meet the Superintendent of Police, but he refused to allow the former state Home Minister to meet Rambabu," Bharat said. (ANI)

