Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during his visit to Mamligh in Solan district on Tuesday, announced the upgradation of Mamligh sub-tehsil to tehsil and the opening of a Public Works Department sub-division at Mamligh, a release said.

After dedicating development projects worth Rs 27.43 crore to the people of the area, the Chief Minister addressed a massive gathering at Mamligh. He also announced Rs 50 lakh for the construction of the school's roof and Rs 50,000 for promoting cultural activities.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken "corrective steps to bring qualitative improvements" in the education sector, which are now showing positive results."

"Himachal has jumped to fifth position from the 21st, as during the BJP regime, the standard of education deteriorated. The BJP was busy transferring teachers throughout the year, thereby adversely affecting children's education. However, the present government has taken stringent measures to stop this," CM Sukhu said.

He added that the schools opened by the previous BJP government for mere political gains during the last six months of their regime have been closed by the present government.

"To boost the confidence of rural students and to prepare them for future challenges, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools are being opened in every Assembly constituency. Construction of such a school has also started in Mamligh. In the first phase, 100 CBSE-based schools were being set up in the State, where subject teachers will be appointed and a separate cadre will be created for these teachers," he said, adding that students studying in these schools will have a "separate dress code".

Sukhu stated the State Government was holding Revenue Lok Adalats across the State and has started 'My Deed' project, a pilot program for modernising land registration, to facilitate people for registration of their land online, without repeated visits to the revenue offices, it added.

Sukhu said that efforts were afoot to improve the health sector by recruiting doctors and para-medical staff and installing modern machines.

He said that the previous BJP government focused only on building construction but paid no heed to providing facilities and staff.

"The present government is spending Rs 3,000 crore on modern medical technology in State health institutions, equivalent to AIIMS Delhi. Robotic surgery has been started at Chamiyana and Tanda hospitals. The government has approved Rs 75 crore for setting up automated labs in Super speciality hospital Chamiyana, IGMC Shimla and Tanda Medical College so that multiple tests can be done simultaneously using a single blood sample," the statement added.

"Our focus is to strengthen the rural economy and to make farmers economically self-reliant. Our government has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of cow milk to Rs 51 and buffalo milk to Rs 61 per litre. Wheat produced through natural farming is being purchased at a MSP of Rs 60 per kg, maize at Rs 40 per kg, raw turmeric at Rs 90 per kg and barley from the farmers in Pangi Valley of Chamba district at Rs 60 per kg, ensuring fair returns to them," he reiterated.

"We have adopted zero-tolerance towards corruption," he said, adding that the "previous BJP government gave away 5,000 bighas of land for just Rs 14 crore under five customised packages, whereas the actual value of the land was Rs 1000 crore and also provided free electricity and water to the investors."

He said that Himachal Pradesh suffered huge losses after the implementation of GST, and the Union Government compensated our state till July 2022.

"The previous BJP government received an additional Rs 50,000 crore but did not spend it for the welfare of the people. As of today, the government was compelled to raise loans to repay the previous borrowings by the BJP, " the CM said, as per the statement

Earlier, on his arrival at Mamligh, the Chief Minister received a grand welcome from the local people. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)