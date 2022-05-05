New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Amid a spike in cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, north corporation has taken a slew of measures to contain the spread of infection, including setting up separate registration counters for suspected coronavirus patients at its health facilities, officials said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) also said it is "all set to provide one month's advance medicines to patients suffering from chronic diseases".

Also Read | Delhi High Court Issues Fresh Notice to Vivek Agnihotri, Others on 2018 Suo Motu Contempt Case.

In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the corporation has stepped up its preparedness to control the spread of the virus.

"The civic agency has made elaborate arrangements at its hospitals and health centres like setting up separate registration counters for suspected Covid patients, separate waiting rooms, separate queues for medical consultations, dedicated lab testing facilities and separate counters for free distribution of medicines besides making people aware through IEC (information education communication) activities," it said.

Also Read | Bihar: ‘Marriage of Gudda and Gudiya’, Say Villagers After 36-Inch Tall Groom Ties Knot With 34-Inch Bride in Bhagalpur.

Treatment of patients at NDMC hospitals and health centres will take place following appropriate Covid guidelines and protocols, the statement said.

Authorities at all NDMC hospitals and health centres have been asked to make proper arrangement of signages on the premises of hospitals and health units, it said.

All medical officers or in-charges have been asked to ensure that health care staff would follow Covid-related guidelines and norms. They have also been directed to maintain adequate stock of essential medicines and essential items like PPE kits, masks, gloves, sanitisers, liquid soaps, pulse oximeters, among others, officials said.

To meet any emergency requirement, oxygen supplying units and PSA oxygen plants set up at hospitals have been asked to "remain in operational mode," the statement said.

Sufficient number of oxygen cylinders and concentrators have been made available to make sure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to the patients. In OPD, all the patients suspected of COVID-19 are to be sent for testing at the nearest designated testing facility, if the same is not available at the health unit or hospital, officials said.

The civic body has given priority to the care of senior citizens. It has been decided to provide one month's advance medicine to the patients of non-Covid and chronic diseases at the hospitals and dispensaries, officials said.

At this juncture when there is sudden spurt in Covid cases, chances of infection is more among senior citizens due to their lower immunity. If they get medicines in advance, they will not have to go to hospitals owing to which there will be less chances of Covid infection, the statement said.

The corporation has also made it mandatory for patients visiting every flu clinic to get their body temperature tested with an infrared thermometer. Also, the civic agency has appointed a nodal officer at each hospital whose work will be to ensure sanitisation, infection prevention and proper management of biomedical waste, it added.

Delhi reported 1,354 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent and one fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, according to data shared by the city health department.

Delhi on Tuesday had reported 1,414 COVID-19 cases, around 31 per cent more than a day ago, while the positivity rate had stood at 5.97 per cent. One death had been recorded due to the disease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)