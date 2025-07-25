Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) A spate of crimes have created an atmosphere of terror in Haryana, and no resident in the state is feeling safe, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Friday.

He alleged that the latest incident of a BJP leader's son being stabbed to death in Jind is an indicator of the deteriorating law and order in the state.

Also Read | PM Modi Maldives Visit: India Proud To Be Most Trusted Friend of Maldives, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

On Thursday evening, unidentified attackers had rounded up Vikas, who ran a private hospital in Jind's Safidon, when was returning home. They stabbed him multiple times and left him bleeding profusely. Vikas later succumbed to his injuries.

"The latest example was seen in Jind. Here, the young son of a BJP leader was stabbed to death. In such a situation, one can imagine how unsafe the common man would be," the Congress leader said in a statement.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast-Heavy Rainfall Warning for July 26, 2025: IMD Issues Red, Orange Alert for Multiple Districts Including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; Check Full List.

"There is an atmosphere of terror in the entire Haryana due to such incidents and the state government has repeatedly failed to assure the people. Incidents of murder, robbery, dacoity and ransom demands have become a part of people's daily life and it has become a habit for the government to ignore such serious incidents," Hooda added.

The former chief minister alleged that ever since the BJP came to power, "the crime graph has been going up continuously. Crime has become so uncontrolled, as if the state is being run not by a government but a mafia".

"The NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) report shows that in 2022 alone, 1,020 murders took place in Haryana; that is, three murders everyday. That year, 1,786 rapes took place, which means 4-5 rapes a day," he claimed, alleging that "the state is being run by the dictates of criminals."

Hooda said that such conditions existed in Haryana even before 2005, "but after the Congress came to power, criminals were clearly warned to either give up or leave the state".

"The Congress government had completely wiped out gangsters, mafia and criminals, and therefore law and order prevailed in the state for 10 years. Due to the safe environment, businessmen invested here heavily...

"That is why Haryana became the number one state in the country on every scale of employment generation, investment and development. But as soon as the BJP came to power, it ruined the law and order. Businessmen are leaving one by one and no one is ready to invest here," he alleged.

Hooda alleged that due to lack of investments, new jobs are not being created and youths are going on the path of crime and drug addiction.

"Under the BJP rule, Haryana has slipped into a vicious cycle of crime, low investments and rising unemployment. It has trapped the youth of Haryana in a destructive cycle of unemployment, crime and drug addiction," he alleged.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)