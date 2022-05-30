New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Congress leader Manish Tewari has said that there have been "a series of unfortunate incidents" in Punjab after the AAP government was formed and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should take the police into confidence and ensure law and order in the state.

Citing his personal opinion, Tewari also said Rajya Sabha has stopped carrying out the functions for which it was constituted and it needs to be examined whether or not the country needs the upper House now.

Also Read | Satyendar Jain Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Case, AAP Cries Vendetta Politics.

Tewari said someone was trying to test the red lines of the state government.

Asked about the Congress Rajya Sabha nominations by the party, the former Union Minister said: "In my personal opinion, Rajya Sabha has stopped carrying out the functions for which it was constituted. Rajya Sabha has now become a parking lot. It needs to be examined whether or not the country needs Rajya Sabha now."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Says His Government Has Fulfilled 95% Poll Promises.

"Since the new government was formed in Punjab there have been series of unfortunate incidents beginning with the killing of a Kabaddi player, attack on Punjab Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, attack on a police official in Jalandhar and now killing of Sidhu Moose Wala," Tewari told ANI.

"It is obvious that somebody is trying to test the red lines of the new government. I would like to request Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take the police into confidence and ensure law and order in the state. If the peace of a border state gets disturbed then it can have various implications," he added.

The Congress MP called for an objective audit of people who require security. He said the safety and security of citizens is entrusted to the state and the central governments.

"As far as personal security is concerned, an objective audit should be carried out for people who require security, especially those who have been on the front line of the fight against terrorism in Punjab. It is the responsibility of state and centre to protect them," Tewari said.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on May 28 withdrew the security cover provided to 424 people in the state.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants as he drove past the Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The gruesome incident took place two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including him.

Asked about the Congress Rajya Sabha nominations by the party, the former Union Minister said: "In my personal opinion, Rajya Sabha has stopped carrying out the functions for which it was constituted. Rajya Sabha has now become a parking lot. It needs to be examined whether or not the country needs Rajya Sabha now."

Bhagwant Mann on Monday ordered a judicial inquiry into the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)