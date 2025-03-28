New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Delhi MLAs will be able to ask questions related to the Services department of the Delhi government in the Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta said in a ruling on Friday.

A common complaint of the MLAs during the previous AAP regime was that the Services department refused to provide replies to questions asked by them citing some communication from the Centre.

Also Read | Elephant Attacks in Jharkhand: Wild Tusker Rampage Kills 4 in 12 Hours in Gumla, Simdega Districts.

"In the matter of ‘Services' the Supreme Court has decided that it is not a reserved subject and questions related to the department will be admitted and answered," Gupta said in a statement.

The Services department matters like transfer and posting of Group A officers including those of Indian Administrative Services (IAS) posted with the Delhi government are decided by a three-member National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) headed by the chief minister.

Also Read | Bhajanlal Sharma Receives Death Threat From Prisoner Lodged in Bikaner Central Jail; Fourth in 14 Months.

Gupta giving his ruling in the Assembly explained that as per Article 239 AA, the subjects are reserved not the departments and added that he will admit questions regarding the reserved subjects on a case-to-case basis.

The departments of Home (Like Criminal Law, Prosecution, and Delhi Fire Services among others) and Land and Building (like allotment of land for hospitals or schools, Housing, office accommodation, and housing loans among others) perform many functions that are not reserved, he said.

As per our Rules of Procedure, the Speaker is the final authority to decide the admissibility of Questions, he said. Under Rule 48, the Speaker has the power to decide the admissibility of questions, Gupta said.

Under Rule 291 the Speaker is empowered to interpret the Rules and his decision is final.

Under Rule 292 Speaker has the residuary powers in any matters which have not been provided for in the Rules and Under 293 no decision of the Speaker in respect of allowing or disallowing any question will be questioned, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)