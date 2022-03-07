New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Seven people were injured in a quarrel between two families on Monday when one of them objected to a member of the other drinking outside their house in Outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, police said.

Initially, a quarrel broke out between Harbans Singh and Manoj Kumar. Soon, their family members also joined them, leading to a violent clash.

Based on information about the quarrel, a police team reached the spot.

"During inquiry, it was found that Kumar was drinking outside Singh's house in a van and Singh objected to it. After Singh's objection, a quarrel broke out between the two and it turned violent," a senior police officer said.

Cross FIRs have been registered on the complaints of both the parties, he said, adding that seven people were injured and their medical examination was conducted at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Most of them suffered minor injuries, police said, adding no one has been arrested in the case yet and the investigation is underway.

