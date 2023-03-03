Gurugram, Mar 3 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentence seven people to life imprisonment for the gang-rape of two women and robbery in a factory in Mandpura village in January 2017.

Additional district and sessions judge Rahul Bishnoi also imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on the convicts.

The convicts were members of the Axel gang. They were identified as Dharmu alias Hemant, Munna alias Ayaan alias Lucky, Lambu alias Tulli alias Vinay, Rajbir alias Nahar, Naresh alias Sandeep, Raka alias Jitender, and Sunil Kumar alias Sagar.

The eighth accused in the case, Naveen, was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

According to the prosecution, the robbers raped two women inside their house adjoining a factory and poultry farm in Mandpura village in the Pataudi area on January 28 in 2017.

They also carried out a robbery, held employees of the factory hostage and threatened to kill them.

