Shimla, Feb 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that seven projects in Himachal Pradesh will harness 72 MW of solar power by December 2025.

The Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has commenced construction of two projects in Una district, one with a 12 MW capacity at Gondpur Bulla and another with an 11 MW capacity at Lamlahri Uparli, he said in a statement issued here.

He said that three projects in Solan district are underway, including a 13 MW project at Saned in Nalagarh, an 8 MW project at Bara Barot, and a 13 MW project at Dabhota Majra while tender for a 9 MW Dabhota project will soon be awarded.

Furthermore, the tender process for a 6 MW solar project at Tihra Khas in Una district has also been initiated and is expected to be awarded this month.

Surveys are currently being conducted for eight additional projects with a combined capacity of 325 MW and once the detailed project reports (DPRs) are completed, construction on these solar power projects will commence, he added.

"The present government is striving to make Himachal Pradesh the first 'Green Energy' state in the country by the year 2026, ensuring environmental preservation and sustainability", the CM said.

He said that the state government is also focusing on green hydrogen energy. Construction of one MW green hydrogen project has commenced in Nalagarh of Solan district in collaboration with Oil India Limited, with whom a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed.

