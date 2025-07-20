Gurugram, Jul 20 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death near a village in Haryana's Nuh district on Sunday, police said.

The matter came to light when some residents of Kalwadi village found the child's blood-soaked body along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway and alerted police, they said.

A knife, suspected to be the weapon used for the murder, was also found near the body.

The deceased child has been identified as Ashish, son of Kamal, a private firm employee. The family, which also includes the boy's mother, an elder brother and sister, originally hailed from Palkari village in Rajasthan's Alwar, but has been living at a rented house in Fatehpur village for the last three months.

A senior officer said the police has registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

