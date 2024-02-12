Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Big blow to the Congress party ahead of Lok Sabha elections as several congress leaders, including a former MLA Dinesh Ahirwar and Congress' District President from Vidisha, Rakesh Katare joined the saffron party on Monday.

The Congress leaders took the membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP state chief VD Sharma, and other senior leaders of BJP at party headquarters in the state capital Bhopal. Besides, several Congress workers joined the saffron party as well on the occasion.

BJP posted on X, "Congress District President from Vidisha Rakesh Katare, former Congress MLA from Jatara Constituency, Tikamgarh Dinesh Ahirwar and other Congress leaders and workers took the membership of the BJP in the presence of senior leaders at State BJP Office in Bhopal. They joined the party after being impressed by the public welfare schemes of the BJP government and the policies of the organisation."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP state chief V D Sharma and others formally inaugurated the "Lok Sabha Election Management Office" in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state BJP office in the state capital on Monday.

State ministers, BJP officials and workers were also present on the occasion.

CM Yadav posted on X, "Today, the state level Lok Sabha election office was inaugurated by performing puja according to the rituals at the state BJP office. The people of Madhya Pradesh have made up their mind to bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi with victory in all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Ab ki baar 400 paar, phir ek baar BJP Sarkar."

Earlier , Mayor of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Jagat Bahadur Singh joined the saffron party on February 7.

Singh had taken the membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP state chief VD Sharma, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and cabinet ministers Prahlad Patel, and Kailash Vijayvargiya at BJP headquarters in Bhopal.

Dindori district panchayat president Rudesh Paraste, Vice President Anju Beauhar, Congress' ex-district president of Dindori Virendra Bihari Shukla and several other leaders had also joined the saffron party on that occasion.

Addressing the occasion, BJP Chief Sharma said, "I congratulate all the leaders who joined the party today. Earlier, we had said before the assembly elections 2023 that 'Modi is in the heart of Madhya Pradesh' and now Modi has become popular even within the Congress. The Congress people who want to do something for the country and society are joining the BJP family."

"I assure everyone who joined the party today that BJP is a family. All of you will feel that you have become a member of a family, it is not just a political party. Together we will create a golden Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav," Sharma added.

CM Yadav had also extended congratulations to the leaders who joined the party and said that the BJP family was growing. (ANI)

