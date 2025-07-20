Patna, Jul 20 (PTI) An alert was issued for several districts of Bihar on Sunday for flood-like conditions as the water level of Ganga was rising amid a forecast for more rain in the region, a statement said.

Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit held a high-level meeting and reviewed the preparedness of the Disaster Management Department (DMD).

"In view of the continuous rise in the water level of the Ganga river and the forecast of heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal-based Gandak and Kosi rivers, all wings of the department have been instructed to stay on alert mode," a statement issued by the DMD said.

"Additionally, significant rainfall is expected in most parts of Bihar, including the catchment areas of the Sone river. In such a scenario, all districts concerned must remain alert," it said.

The DMD said that in case of flood risks, people should be immediately informed through loudspeakers.

If water enters localities, prompt action must be taken to move people to safe places, it said, adding that directions have also been issued to be fully prepared for setting up relief camps and community kitchens.

Teams from the Water Resources Department, NDRF, and SDRF have also been asked to remain alert, the DMD said

The meeting was attended through video conference by the district magistrates of East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Saharsa, Supaul, Madhepura, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Arwal, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, and Rohtas.

The current water discharge at the Kosi barrage is 1,10,845 cusecs, the statement said, "However, this may increase if heavy rainfall continues in Nepal".

The DMD said that at present, all embankments are secure.

Flood-fighting materials have been stockpiled at vulnerable points, and regional engineers and contractors have been put on high alert, it said.

"The department is fully prepared to handle any emergency situation," it added.

