Srinagar, May 26 (PTI) Several persons are feared dead as a taxi-van rolled down a deep gorge at Zojila Pass in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The vehicle skid off the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and rolled down the gorge late on Wednesday night, they said. The Zojila Pass is at an altitude of about 3,400 metres.

Also Read | Eight Years of Narendra Modi Govt: Delhi BJP Leaders To Take Part in 75 Hours of Outreach Activities.

The taxi was going to Srinagar from Kargil.

Police, Army and locals have reached the spot to look for survivors, officials said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains 2022: Milan Subway To Get Underground Water Tank To Deal With Waterlogging.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)