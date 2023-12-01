Lucknow, Dec 1 (PTI) Several prominent leaders of the BSP, SP, Congress and RLD on Friday joined the BJP.

A statement issued by the BJP said that former BSP MP Narendra Kumar Singh Kushwaha (Mirzapur), former Rajya Sabha member from the SP and former MLC Banwari Lal (Lucknow), former SP MLC and former chairman of the UPCLDF Kunwar Virendra Pratap Singh (Jaunpur), state working president of the RLD Sardar Manjeet Singh (Pilibhit), former Youth Congress state general secretary Kunwar Awadhesh Pratap Singh (Sitapur) along with their supporters joined the BJP.

The leaders joined the BJP in the presence of state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak at the party state headquarters.

Retired judge Ashok Kumar Singh Kushwaha (Deoria) and retired judge Ramesh Chandra Diwakar (Bulandshahr) also joined the BJP on the occasion.

State BJP president Choudhary said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas', and his priorities are the poor, women, youths and farmers. He said that every scheme of the BJP government is dedicated to the welfare of the poor.

"Uttar Pradesh was called a breeding ground for criminals in the past, but today the BJP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has completely curbed crime and criminals," state Deputy Chief Minister Pathak said.

He urged the leaders to get involved in taking the government's schemes and party's ideology to every home in their respective areas and become allies in the resolution of "making lotus bloom" in all the 80 Lok Sabha seats of the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)