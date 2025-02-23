Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 23 (ANI): After the success of the first edition, the Assam Government is set to organise the second edition of 'Advantage Assam', scheduled to commence on February 25 at Khanapara Veterinary College field in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 on February 25.

Several Union Ministers, Industrialists, Heads of Mission, and Ambassadors from different countries will participate in the mega Infrastructure & Investment Summit, a release stated.

According to the Assam government, the state has already received proposals for investments of Rs 1 lakh crore, and this number may increase.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Guwahati on February 24 evening and witness the mega Jhumoir performance at Sarusajai Stadium. Over 8,600 artists from 800 tea gardens across the state will perform the traditional Jhumoir dance.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will arrive early on February 23, leading the Head of Mission and Ambassadors of 60 countries. They will visit Kaziranga National Park and witness the mega Jhumoir performance in Guwahati on February 24 evening.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this is going to change Assam's journey for all time to come.

"Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit will be held in Guwahati on February 25 and 26. The Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several Union Ministers, Ambassadors, Investors from the nation and Investors from outside will participate. This is going to change the journey of Assam for all the time to come. As of now, we have proposals for Rs 1 lakh crore. Let us see how it is unfolded," Sarma said.

During the second-day summit, several sessions on many key issues will be held.

The Union Ministerial Sessions at the Summit will feature Union Ministers leading discussions on critical sectors and topics such as "I-Way to Viksit Assam," Act East policy, semiconductors, export promotion and others, highlighting Assam's growth potential. They will share insights on national and regional economic strategies.

Seven Union Ministers will participate in discussions and sessions at the summit, focusing on policy frameworks, investment opportunities, and Assam's contribution to India's economic growth.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will conduct the "Act East, Act Fast and Act First" session with diplomats, and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will conduct the "I-Way to Viksit Assam" session.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will conduct a session on semiconductors and Railways.

There will be 20 Thematic Sessions focusing on Healthcare, Green Gold Revolution, Tourism, Startups, and other transformative themes, fostering strategic collaborations.

The B2B and B2G meetings at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit will serve as a dynamic platform for business leaders, investors, and industry stakeholders to explore partnerships and collaborations.

Over 88,000 sq ft of space is allotted to over 150 industries and entrepreneurs across Assam, including exhibitors such as Tata, HUL, IOCL, ONGC, Vedanta, GAIL, BPCL, and NRL-OIL. A dedicated Assam Pavilion with 10,000 sq ft space is being built that will showcase modernity with tradition, highlighting ODOP products, exquisite fragrances, GI-tagged specialities, and Assam's thriving industrial infrastructure. Laghu Udyog Bharti is a key partner in this initiative.

So far, seven partner countries have confirmed their participation in the summit: Bhutan, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Global industry leaders and top executives from renowned multinational corporations have confirmed their participation in the Summit. The event will include CEOs, CXOs, and senior management from sectors such as infrastructure, energy, IT, manufacturing, logistics, and others. (ANI)

