Puttur, February 23: During a C-section performed at a private hospital in Puttur last November, a doctor allegedly left a surgical mop inside a woman’s stomach, leading to severe health complications. The woman developed a high fever and persistent pain, but doctors initially dismissed her concerns. Despite multiple follow-ups, her condition worsened, and a CT scan later confirmed the presence of the foreign object. By then, the infection had spread to her lungs and bloodstream, putting her life at serious risk.

According to a Times of India report, the woman underwent a C-section on November 27 and was discharged on December 2. However, within a week, she developed a high fever and had to be readmitted. Concerned about persistent discomfort in her stomach, she and her husband requested an ultrasound, which revealed a 10 cm mass. Despite this, the radiologist allegedly refused to disclose details, and the treating doctor dismissed it as a hematoma rather than a foreign object. Medical Negligence in Karnataka: Family Removes Three Feet Long Cloth Left Inside Woman’s Body Four Days After She Gives Birth to Baby Boy in Kolar, Seeks Action Against Hospital Staff.

As her condition worsened, she experienced severe joint pain, difficulty walking, and weakness, making it hard to even lift her newborn. Repeated ultrasounds showed no improvement, yet the doctor reportedly ignored their request for a CT scan. Eventually, a CT scan at another facility confirmed Gossypiboma - the presence of a surgical mop inside her abdomen. By then, the infection had spread to her lungs, blood, and other organs, putting her life at serious risk. Maternal Deaths in Karnataka: 5 More Maternal Deaths Reported in Raichur and Chitradurga Amid Growing Concerns Over Medical Negligence.

When the couple confronted the doctor who performed the C-section, he allegedly refused to take responsibility. Left with no choice, they sought treatment at another private hospital in Puttur, where an emergency surgery was conducted on January 25 to remove the mop. The woman was discharged on February 15 but remains under medication and has yet to recover fully.

