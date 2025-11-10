Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 10 (ANI): Following the blast near Red Fort Metro station, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued a high alert across the country -- including airports, Delhi Metro, heritage sites, government buildings and other key installations under its security cover, authorities said.

Meanwhile, several states across the country have been placed on high alert, with police forces intensifying checks and tightening security measures to prevent any untoward incident.

In Bihar, officials confirmed that police teams across all districts have been placed on alert, and security checking has been intensified at major transport hubs, public places, and state entry points.

In Chandigarh, the police have been put on high alert with enhanced security deployment at sensitive installations and crowded areas. Random checking of vehicles and public transport is being carried out.

Kerala Police Chief Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar has directed all district police chiefs to strengthen security measures and maintain close coordination with intelligence agencies across the state.

In Haryana, the state government has issued instructions to all district magistrates and police superintendents to maintain heightened vigilance. "Administrative and law enforcement officials have been directed to prevent the spread of rumours and ensure immediate response to any suspicious activity"

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the situation after receiving information from Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna. The CM has instructed that the entire police force in the state remain on high alert, conduct intensive checking, and strengthen security arrangements at public places, religious sites, and transport hubs.

In a post on X, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh said, "High alert across Haryana in view of the #Delhi incident. People are requested to remain calm. If you notice any suspicious person or unattended object, please inform 112. All police officers are present in their respective areas.'

The DGP further said that all district police units, especially those in the National Capital Region (NCR), have been directed to maintain heightened surveillance and carry out thorough inspections of vehicles, hotels, and other public places.

He added, "Vehicle checking is being conducted at inter-state borders. Public transport, parking areas, hotels, and inns are also being checked. Special vigilance is being maintained in NCR districts. Report any suspicious persons or activities at 112."

Echoing the same, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra said on X that provisional directives for maintaining high alert have been issued to both administrative and police officials across the state.

She wrote, "Provisional directives for high alert regarding law and order have been issued to the administrative and police officials of all districts in Haryana. People are appealed to not believe or propagate any rumors and to report on Dial 112 in case of any suspicious circumstances."

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash said that the DGP has issued instructions to all senior officials in Uttar Pradesh to "increase security at sensitive religious sites, sensitive districts, and border areas."

"All security agencies have also been alerted. Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put on alert. An order was issued from Lucknow to increase patrols and checks in sensitive areas," ADG Yash added.

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, and eight people died before reaching the hospital, while seven are injured, three of them seriously, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI on Monday.

Delhi Police officials said they are investigating the incident.

"As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done."

DIG CRPF, who reached the spot, said it is too early to say anything. "I am just going to the site...," he said.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said they got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station.

"We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 pm, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot," he said.

Medical Superintendent, LNJP Hospital told ANI that condition of one of the inured is stable.

"Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition: Medical Superintendent, LNJP Hospital said. (ANI)

