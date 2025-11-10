New Delhi, November 10: A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, and eight people died before reaching the hospital, while seven are injured, three of them seriously, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI on Monday. Delhi Police officials said they are investigating the incident. "As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done." DIG CRPF, who reached the spot, said it is too early to say anything. "I am just going to the site...," he said.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said they got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. "We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 pm, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot," he said. Eye-witnesses said they were shocked at seeing the loss of lives and body parts. "When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words..." said a local to ANI. Delhi Blast: 8 Dead After Car Explodes Near Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro Station, Disturbing Videos Surface.

Car Explodes Near Red Fort Metro Station

#WATCH | A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has… pic.twitter.com/F7jbepnb4F — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

Delhi Police Official on Red Fort Metro Station Blast

#WATCH | Blast near Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro station | A Delhi Police official says, "As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done." pic.twitter.com/GBGJlZZ18G — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

‘Saw Body Parts Spread on Road’: Eyewitness Recalls Aftermath of Red Fort Metro Station Blast

#WATCH | Delhi: Blast near Red Fort | "When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words..." said a local to ANI pic.twitter.com/vmibMbPFUk — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

"When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged," another eye-witness said. A local shopkeeper to ANI that he had never heard such a loud explosion in his life. "I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..." Several cars were damaged in the incident," he said. ‘Saw Body Parts Spread on Road’: Eyewitness Recalls Harrowing Scenes After Delhi Car Blast Kills 8 Near Red Fort Metro Station (Watch Videos).

Medical Superintendent, LNJP Hospital, told ANI that the condition of one of the injured is stable. Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition, the Medical Superintendent, LNJP Hospital said. (ANI)

