New Delhi, May 15: Heatwave conditions prevailed in most parts of the national capital with the minimum temperature on Sunday settling at 25 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 40 per cent, it said.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies with heatwave conditions at most places while severe heatwave conditions are predicted in isolated areas of the national capital. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 45 degrees Celsius, it said. Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Witnesses Scorching Heat With Temperature Above 47 Degrees Celsius Today.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the city was 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the maximum settled at 44.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above the average temperature.

