India News | Severe Heatwave Likely in Some Parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 18 (PTI) Heatwave conditions remained unabated in parts of Rajasthan where Ganganagar was the hottest place recording 46.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to the Meteorological Department.

Churu, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Jaipur recorded a maximum of 45.6, 44.8, 44 and 43.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the day temperature in Kota, Jodhpur, Barmer and Dabok was 41.9, 41.4, 41 and 36.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Met Department has forecast similar weather conditions with possibilities of severe heatwaves at some places in the state during the next 24 hours.

