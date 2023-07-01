New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The severed head of a buffalo was found on the road outside a temple in northeast Delhi's Welcome area on Friday, police said.

Two accused, Azeem (27) and a boy aged 16, both residents of Babarpur in Delhi, have been nabbed in connection with the incident, they said.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code: 'UGC Goes Against Actual Idea of India,' Says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said that on Friday, around 5.30 pm, a caller informed the Welcome police station that a severed Buffalo head had been found on the road outside a temple on Nala Road, West Gorakhpark here.

It was found that two boys on a scooter had dropped the severed buffalo head on the road outside the temple, he said.

Also Read | PAN-Aadhaar Linking: CBDT To 'Duly Consider' PAN, Aadhaar Card Linking Requests Where Fees Paid by June 30.

The severed head was taken in police possession immediately and removed from the spot, the DCP added.

A case has been registered under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of Rs 50 or more) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway, the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)