Thiruvananthapuram/Malappuram, Dec 18 (PTI) The CPI(M)'s student wing, SFI, on Monday intensified its ongoing battle with the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan by putting up banners against him in colleges across the state.

According to visuals on TV channels, one such banner outside the Government Sanskrit College in the state capital said Khan as Chancellor should be working for the universities and not the Sangh Parivar.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) had on Sunday night announced it would be putting up hundreds of posters and banners against Khan in the Calicut University in Malappuram district as well as colleges across the state.

The students outfit decided to take the step after some of its banners outside the university's guest house, where the Governor is staying, were pulled down by the police on the directions of Khan.

The Governor was incensed that the banners were not removed even after he had pointed them out on Sunday afternoon and lashed out at the police for not taking any action.

Enraged by SFI banners outside the Calicut University guest house terming him a "sanghi" and demanding he "go back", Khan alleged that these were put up by the state police on the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The allegation was made in a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Khan had also questioned the police deployed at the university whether such banners would have been allowed if the CM were staying there.

"How come this (banner) is here? I am asking you (police) if CM was staying here, would you allow this? You want to insult me? Enough is enough. You are trying to make a mockery of law and order," an incensed Khan shouted at police.

"If not now, in 3-4 months you will have to reply. This CM is not going to remain forever. Don't think you will go unaccountable. Don't be under that impression. You will not go unaccountable," the Governor had said.

Later, SFI activists led by its state secretary P M Arsho arrived there and put up more banners with one of them saying -- "down down chancellor."

They shouted slogans against the Governor, allegedly called him a "scoundrel", and also burned his effigy.

