Mumbai, December 18: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam on the official website soon. Once released, candidates can visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in to check and download the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam admit card. The CSIR UGC NET 2023 examination is scheduled for December 26, 27, and 28.

As per the official notification, the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of three parts. All parts will comprise objective-type and multiple-choice questions. The CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam will be held in Hindi and English with no break between papers.

Steps to Download CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the CSIR UGC NET 2023 admit card link.

Enter using your details and other credentials.

Click on submit.

Your CSIR UGC NET 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.

If candidates are unable to download the admit cards from the website then they can approach the helpline between 9:30 am and 5:30 pm or write to the National Testing Agency at csirnet@nta.ac.in.



