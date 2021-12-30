Moradabad/Aligarh/Unnao, Dec 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday coined new acronyms and invoked Lord Hanuman to attack the Samajwadi Party and other BJP rivals in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a rally at Aligarh, he praised the Yogi Adityanath government saying no 'bahubalis' (musclemen) are visible under his regime, but there is just 'Bajrang Bali'.

"The People of Uttar Pradesh do not need the 'nizam' (system) of Bua, Babua and Bahan (apparently referring to BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra)," he said.

"In the ‘nizam' of Bua-Babua-Bahan, N stands for Naseemuddin (Siddiqui), I stands for Imran Masood, ZA stands for Azam Khan and M stands for Mukhtar Ansari," he explained. "Their 'nizam' is a symbol of corruption, crime and hooliganism."

Naseemuddin Siddiqui switched over to the Congress after the BSP expelled him for anti-party activities. Imran Masood is a Congress leader, while SP leader Azam Khan is in jail facing multiple cases. Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is a BSP MLA from Mau assembly constituency.

Addressing the BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra, Shah further said, "The SP, BSP and the Congress have given a new LAB to Uttar Pradesh. It means Loot, Aatankvaad (terrorism) and Bhrashtachar (corruption). These parties have looted the state and have worked to fill the sacs of perfume traders."

He said the previous SP government was identified with three Ps --Parivarvad (dynastic politics), ‘Pakshpat' (bias) and 'Palayan' (exodus). In contrast, the identity of the BJP is 3Vs -- 'Vikas' (development), 'Vyapar' (trade) and 'Sanskritik Virasat' (cultural heritage).

Shah alleged that the general public, especially "our daughters and sisters" were harassed by 'bahubali' during the Samajwadi Party government in the state. "The land was grabbed. But today in the regime of Yogi Adityanath, 'baahubalis' (musclemen) are not visible, but only 'Bajrang Bali' could be seen."

He also said the late BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who was the chief minister when the Babri Mosque was demolished in 1992, had shown what "good governance" is. "Babuji (as Singh was called by his supporters) sacrificed his chair for Ram Janmabhoomi."

"Today cash in crores have been recovered. Rs 250 crore cash was recovered from a perfume manufacturer (in Kanpur and Kannauj), but Akhilesh Yadav is feeling the pain. Why are you having a stomach ache when the government is unearthing tax evasion? Tax evasion will not be allowed in the BJP government," he said.

The Finance Ministry had on Monday said the recent raid on perfume trader Peeyush Jain's house in Kanpur, from where more than Rs 177 crore unaccounted cash was unearthed, was the "biggest ever seizure of cash" by an enforcement agency.

Shah also said that in the double-engine government (BJP regimes at the Centre and in the state), those who had forced exodus of people, are themselves making an exodus.

"Even if the Bua-Babua-Bahan come together in UP, the BJP workers will not allow them to succeed. Bahanji is yet to come out of cold (Bahanji kee to thand hi utar nahi rahi hai). Elections are round the corner, and she has not come out for campaigning. It seems that she is already afraid," Shah asserted.

He also alleged "700 riots" took place during the Akhilesh Yadav government and people are still seeking answers from him.

"The land of (former prime minister) Chaudhary Charan Singh was kept bleeding during the Akhilesh Yadav government. But, no one has the courage to incite riots in the Yogi Adityanath government," he said.

The people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind to bring back the government of PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, instead of the rule of Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari, he said.

"An SP leader on an incident of rape had said that boys tend to commit mistake. The SP government of such mentality cannot provide security to the women. In our government, no one has the audacity to insult our mothers and sisters," he said.

He said unlike the SP government, the BJP dispensation has cleared 90 per cent of the payment -- Rs 1.48 lakh crore -- to sugarcane growers.

"As elections approach, Akhilesh does not remember Kalyan Singh, but 'Jinnah,'. Will you vote for those who eulogise Jinnah?" he said.

In his address at an event held on October 31 in Hardoi, Yadav had said, "Sardar Patel, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the same institute and became barristers. They helped (India) get freedom and never backed away from any struggle."

Dwelling on the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Shah said senior BJP leader "Advani-ji took out a Rath Yatra for Ram Janmabhoomi, and the Samajwadi Party fired bullets (at kar sewaks) and also used sticks on them. But, it was our Prime Minister (Narendra) Modiji who performed the bhoomipujan for the Ram temple."

"No matter how hard you try, a grand temple of Lord Ram touching the sky will be built in a few months," Shah said, attacking Yadav.

Praising the Modi government, Shah said it has given a heavy blow to terrorist activities and "our neighboring country was given a befitting reply after the terrorist strike at Pulwama two years back".

He asserted that the BJP would secure more than 300 seats in the upcoming elections.

"Abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir had paved the way of complete integration of Kashmir with India," Shah also said.

