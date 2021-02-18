Kakdwip (WB), Feb 18 (PTI) Amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a roadshow at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal where assembly election is due in April-May.

Standing atop a decorated lorry with state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and others, Shah waved to the crowd that gathered along the 1 km stretch between Smashan Kali Mandir to SBI more in Kakdwip. People also watched the procession from rooftops and balconies and they were seen shooting videos of it with their mobile phones. The streets were lined with the BJP's flags and bunting as the cavalcade inched forward through the narrow and crowded street. Waving party flags, BJP supporters shouted "Jai Shri Ram", "Narendra Modi zindabad" and "Amit Shah zindabad".

The South 24 Parganas district has 31 assembly segments and is considered to be a stronghold of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

