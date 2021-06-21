Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a review meeting with concerned officials for the redevelopment of the societies of Gujarat Housing Board in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel were in attendance in the meeting.

"Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel held a review meeting with the concerned officials for the redevelopment of the societies of Gujarat Housing Board in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and appreciated the efforts of the Government of Gujarat in this redevelopment work," Shah's office tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, as the centralised free vaccination policy began under which the Government of India will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens above 18 years of age, the Union Home Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, said that the Centre has made all arrangements to speed up the vaccination process in July and August.

Stating that it is important to receive both doses of vaccine, Shah urged all the citizens to come forward to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the disease.

He inspected COVID vaccination centres in Gandhinagar. (ANI)

