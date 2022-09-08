New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) BJP leaders on Thursday hailed the unveiling of the grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and inauguration of revamped and renamed Rajpath as an act of shedding "another symbol of slavery" and one that presented an exalted vision of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Rajpath symbolised India's "slavery" and but it has now been consigned to history, as he inaugurated the revamped stretch as ‘Kartavya Path', and unveiled a statue of Bose at India Gate.

Also Read | Goa's Curlies Restaurant Linked to BJP Leader Sonali Phogat's Death To Be Demolished Soon Over Green Rules Violation.

Kingsway or Rajpath, a symbol of slavery, has been consigned to history and erased forever, he said, asserting that a new history has taken birth in Kartavya Path and this along with Netaji's statue will now guide and inspire the country.

Several BJP leaders took to Twitter hailing the move and thanked the Prime Minister.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi ‘A Great Guy, Doing A Terrific Job’, Says Former US President Donald Trump.

"Netaji's statue at India Gate fills every Indian's heart with pride. It is a befitting tribute to the hero of India's freedom struggle, whose valour, sacrifice & commitment will continue to inspire generations to come. Grateful to PM @narendramodi Ji for unveiling the statue," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

A team of sculptors spent 26,000 man-hours of "intense artistic endeavour" to carve the statue of Netaji from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 MT.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is currently in Japan, tweeted in Hindi: "It is a true tribute to Netaji from a grateful nation. Today, Kartavya Path was also dedicated to the country. It presents a picture of ‘buland Bharat'. Gratitude to PM."

Union minister Giriraj Singh shared a picture of the event and tweeted in Hindi: “Old hero getting honour in New India ... Jai ho."

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also took to Twitter to hail the move.

"The central government has renamed Rajpath (Delhi) to Kartavya Path. The move has let India shed another symbol of slavery, which will be a symbol of 21st century Atmanirbhar Bharat," she wrote in Hindi on the micro-blogging site.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: "Gratitude and congratulations to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji for gifting to us the Kartavya Path - which symbolises the path of a rising New India, beaming with pride and new yearnings and on way to becoming a global thought & action leader. @PMOIndia."

After inaugurating Kartavya Path, in a swipe at previous Congress governments, Modi said had India followed the path shown by Bose, it would have reached new heights but the iconic leader was sadly forgotten and his symbols and ideas ignored.

He added that imprints of his ideals and dreams are now visible in the BJP government's works.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)