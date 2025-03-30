Patna, Mar 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two public meetings in Bihar on Sunday.

Shah, who arrived here on Saturday evening, will address a function of the Ministry of Cooperation in Patna.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 30, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He will then travel to the Gopalganj district, where he will address a political meeting.

After returning from Gopalganj, he will visit the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a crucial meeting of the NDA.

Also Read | Gudi Padwa 2025: Celebrations Begin in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Occasion of Marathi New Year (Watch Videos).

He will leave the state in the evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)