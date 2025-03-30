Nagpur, March 30: Celebrations began in Nagpur on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa' which marks the first day of the Marathi New Year. Children played the traditional lezim as the party of Gudi Padwa celebrations on Sunday. Earlier, President Droupadi President conveyed her greetings to her fellow citizens on the eve of multiple festivals, according to the President's secretariat.In a message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens."

"These festivals, celebrated at the onset of spring season, symbolize the beginning of Indian New Year. These festivals showcase our cultural diversity and promote social cohesion. During these festivals, we celebrate the joy of new harvest and express our gratitude to nature," Murmu said. 'Happiness, Prosperity for All': President Droupadi Murmu Greets Nation on Chaitra Shukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu-Cheroba.

Celebrations Begin in Nagpur on Occasion of Marathi New Year

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: Children play lezim as a part of 'Gudi Padwa' celebrations marking the first day of Marathi New Year pic.twitter.com/DA3G3ULKYg — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2025

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: People celebrate 'Gudi Padwa' marking the first day of Marathi New Year pic.twitter.com/g1yuZBmx9L — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2025

The statement added, "On these pious occasions, let us strengthen the spirit of harmony and unity and work with renewed energy to take our nation to new heights."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the Indian citizens on the occasion of Ugadi, Chetichand, Vikram Samvat (Hindu New Year), Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, highlighting in separate posts on X how the different festivals symbolise peace, togetherness, prosperity and more.

"Heartiest greetings to all the sisters and brothers of Sindhi community on the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal ji and 'Chetichand' festival. Bhagwan Jhulelal Ji, who gave the message of mutual brotherhood and love, showed the way to put humanity first. I wish that Bhagwan Jhulelal Ji brings happiness, prosperity and well-being in everyone's life," he said in a post on X. ‘May This Auspicious Occasion Bring New Enthusiasm’: PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Chaitra Navratri, Various Festivals.

On the occassion of Vikram Samvat, Shah's posted on X, "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on 'Hindu New Year - Vikram Samvat 2082'. This New Year is a new beginning of rituals, resolutions and cultural consciousness. May this year, full of new enthusiasm and new opportunities, infuse new energy in everyone's life and bring success and prosperity, this is my best wish."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)