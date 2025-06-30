New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The Shahdara Bar Association on Monday decided to abstain from work on Tuesday as digital courts under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act moved to Rouse Avenue courts.

The notice said, "An urgent meeting of executive committee of Shahdara Bar Association was held on June 28 to discuss the issue of shifting of digital courts, NI Act from Karkardooma Court Complex to Rouse Avenue Courts and problems being faced by lawyers and litigants due to shifting of courts."

Also Read | Indian Railways Fare Hike: Will Mumbai Local Train Ticket Prices Increase From July 01? Check New Ticket Slabs, Tatkal Reservation Changes and Other Key Details.

The committee unanimously resolved to oppose the move and decided that its members would completely shun work on July 1 in Karkardooma courts as a mark of protest.

"It requested all to co-operate and not to appear before any court either physically or virtually. In case any lawyer is found appearing physically or virtually in any court strict action shall be initiated against him/her," said the notice, with association's secretary Narveer Dabas as the signatory.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: Most Parts of Country To Get Above Rainfall in July; Monsoon Plays Havoc in Himachal Pradesh.

Association's president V K Singh also confirmed the development.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)