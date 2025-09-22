Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): The devotees flocked in large numbers at Harsiddhi Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on early Monday morning prayers as the festivities for Shardiya Navratri begin.

On the auspicious start of the nine-day religious festival, devotees are thronging temples in several parts of the country today to offer prayers to Goddess Durga in her nine forms.

Also Read | DU-Affiliated Ramanujan College's Principal Suspended Over Sex Harassment Charges, Ex-Union Minister's Daughter Among Complainants.

The devotees gathered in multitude to offer prayers at Devkali Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to celebrate the first day of Shardiya Navratri. A huge influx of devotees was also witnessed at Kalkaji Temple and Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi.

Additionally, devotees also flock to the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur to offer prayers.

Also Read | Supreme Court to Hear Bail Pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and Gulfisha Fatima in 2020 Delhi Riots Case Today.

The Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai witnessed the sacred Kakad Aarti ceremony, marking the commencement of the nine-day festivities.

During Sharadiya Navaratri, Sri Kanakadurga is adorned as Sri Maha Chandika Devi. Sri Maha Chandika embodies the 'Trishakti' aspect of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali, and Mahasaraswati. She was born to fulfil divine purposes, punish the wicked, and protect the righteous.

Within Sri Chandika Devi, many deities are enshrined. Worshipping Sri Maha Chandika is akin to worshipping all deities; through her grace, one attains knowledge, fame, and wealth, and enemies turn into friends. All desires prayed for are granted swiftly.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur. The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to worshipping 'Maa Kaalratri', the fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is also known as a destroyer of demons, evil spirits, and negative energies. She helps the devotees to remove the darkness. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)